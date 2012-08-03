Knight tells futures customers their money is safely segregated

CHICAGO Aug 3 Knight Capital Group's futures
brokerage told customers their money is safely separate from the
market making firm's own capital.
A $440 million trading loss wiped out much of Knight's
capital on Wednesday, after what it said was a software glitch
flooded the stock market with errant trades, and Knight's
futures division, in a note marked "important," on Friday sought
to reassure customers that safeguards are intact.
"Regarding funds and collateral that you have sent us for
your commodity futures trading accounts, we confirm that such
funds are segregated and kept separate from the funds of Knight
as required by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission,"
Knight Futures said.
Confidence in the futures industry's ability to safeguard
customer funds has been shaken after two financially pressed
futures brokers in less than a year have been accused of
improperly raiding customer accounts for as much as $1.8
billion, despite regulatory oversight.
Regulators have said MF Global, a futures brokerage that
failed in October, improperly used customer funds to try to
manage a liquidity crunch before it ultimately filed for
bankruptcy. Peregrine Financial Group collapsed last month after
its CEO confessed to stealing money from customers for years, in
part to keep his company afloat.