UPDATE 1-Knight says 'technology issue' caused routing problems

* Knight says tech issue in market-making unit affected
routing
* Shares of around 150 stocks affected
* Says OTC securities, trading in other units not affected
* Knight shares down 21 percent
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Electronic trading firm Knight
Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday that a "technology
issue" in its market-making unit had affected the routing of
shares of about 150 stocks to the New York Stock Exchange, where
abnormal volatility roiled the markets in early trading.
Knight said in a statement that it had notified its
market-making clients this morning to route NYSE-listed orders
to other venues. The company said over-the-counter securities
and trading in its other businesses were not affected.
Shares of Knight, which said it continued to review the
matter, were down 21 percent at $8.16 in afternoon trading.
Heavy computer-based trading at the market open caused
several stocks to be halted and prompted reviews on trades in
scores more.
New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext said
it had experienced no systems issues.