Knight Capital reverse mortgage lending unit's capital intact

BOSTON Aug 2 The large trading loss that hit Knight Capital Group Inc did not undercut the capital base of its reverse mortgage lending unit, the company said on Thursday.

Urban Financial Group, acquired by Knight in 2010, is a leading originator of reverse mortgages, which allow elderly homeowners to cash out the equity in their homes while living there.

"Knight's loss related to an equity trading technology issue Aug. 1 did not impact Urban Financial's capital base," Knight spokeswoman Kara Fitzsimmons said.

Urban Financial averaged about $140 million in originations per month in the second quarter, Knight executives said during a July conference call. It also ranked fourth in combined wholesale and retail originations during the first half of 2012.

During the second quarter, Urban Financial issued $427 million in bonds backed by reverse mortgages, or 20 percent of industry issuance, the company said on the call.