UPDATE 1-Egan-Jones upgrades Knight Capital to B-minus

NEW YORK Aug 6 Rating agency Egan-Jones
upgraded Knight Capital Group on Monday after the
market-maker said it received funding from its trading partners
to cover a pretax loss of about $440 million due to an erroneous
trade position on Aug 1.
Egan-Jones raised Knight's credit rating to "B-minus" from
"CCC" after cutting them several times last week.
Knight's rating remains in junk territory. Prior to a
software glitch that caused the errant trades, Egan-Jones had a
"B-plus" rating on Knight, two-notches above its current level.
Knight is still "fragile," Egan-Jones said in a statement.
It "remains under-capitalized and there might be some residual
lawsuits."
Earlier, Knight said its rescue would be financed with
convertible preferred stock. Its trading partners involved will
buy these shares with a 2 percent dividend. The deal is expected
to close later Monday morning.