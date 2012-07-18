Knight Capital profit falls on Facebook IPO losses

July 18 Electronic trader Knight Capital Group Inc's quarterly profit tumbled as it recorded a $35.4 million pre-tax loss related to the botched Facebook IPO in May.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $3.3 million, or 4 cents per share, from $17.6 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's second-quarter results include a negative impact of 23 cents per diluted share from losses suffered in the Facebook IPO.