REFILE-UPDATE 3-Knight Capital weighing legal options for Facebook IPO losses

* Q2 EPS $0.04 vs $0.19 year earlier
* Q2 adj loss per share of $0.03
* Q2 revenue fell 11 pct to $289.3 mln
* Recorded pre-tax loss of $35.4 million from Facebook IPO
By Aman Shah
July 18 Electronic trader Knight Capital Group
Inc, which posted a lower quarterly profit on the
botched Facebook IPO, said it is considering legal action
against Nasdaq OMX.
Knight, one of the four major market makers for the social
network's high-profile offering, recorded a charge of $35.4
million, or 23 cents per share, in the second quarter for losses
from the Facebook IPO.
These losses, coupled with low levels of retail trading
activity at the company's core market-making segment, dragged
profit down 81 percent in the quarter.
"We are evaluating all legal rights and remedies in
connection with the Facebook IPO," Chief Executive Thomas Joyce
said.
Knight had to compensate its clients for losses that
occurred when orders originally placed at high amounts on the
Nasdaq were not filled until the price had fallen below that
level.
Nasdaq OMX has faced several questions over its handling of
the Facebook debut on May 18, when a technical glitch caused a
delay in many client orders, leading to estimated losses as high
as $200 million.
"The quarter was frankly kind of a forgettable one," Joyce
said on a post-earnings conference call.
PROFIT HIT BY LOW TRADING ACTIVITY
Knight's second-quarter consolidated earnings fell to $3.3
million, or 4 cents per share, down from $17.6 million, or 19
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a one-time investment gain in the corporate
segment, it posted an adjusted loss of 3 cents.
The company, which recently acquired the futures division of
Penson Financial Services, a unit of Penson Worldwide Inc
, said total revenue fell 11 percent to $289.3 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 10
cents per share on revenue of $313.6 million.
"The primary drivers of the revenue miss were weaker client
activity in the institutional brokerage and also lower volume
and revenue capture in market making," Stifel Nicolaus analyst
Matthew Heinz said in a note.
Retail trading activity at Knight's core market-making
segment was at its lowest levels since the start of the
financial crisis in 2008, and the company said it co ntinues to
expect ch allenging market conditions in the near future.
Derivatives trader Interactive Brokers Group Inc
also cited trouble at its market-making business when it
reported results on Tuesday.
Shares of Knight Capital, which has a market value of $1.15
billion, were down 5 percent at $11.10 in afternoon trade on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Interactive Brokers shares were also down 5 percent at
$13.25 on the Nasdaq.
OPTIMISTIC ABOUT EUROPE
However, Knight was optimistic about its operations in
Europe and said it was not considering pulling back any
operations in the continent.
"We are not immune to the market conditions, but we have a
younger business in Europe. We are still in a growth phase," CEO
Joyce said, adding that the company was excited about
opportunities in the futures and foreign-exchange areas.
Knight also said it will buy back shares in the current
quarter. The company has about $121 million available for
repurchases under its current program.