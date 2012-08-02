版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 05:05 BJT

Scottrade says not currently sending trades to Knight

NEW YORK Aug 2 Online brokerage Scottrade said on Thursday it is not currently routing trades to market maker Knight Capital Group Inc, which suffered a trading glitch a day earlier that roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of Knight's capital.

Privately held Scottrade, which uses several market makers for routing client trades, is one of the biggest U.S. online brokerages.

