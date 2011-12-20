UPDATE 1-Knight Capital to enter secondary trading market

Dec 20 Electronic trader Knight Capital Group said it will team up with GreenCrest Capital Management to increase its ability to offer access to the booming trade of private company shares on the secondary markets.

Jersey City, New Jersey-based Knight said GreenCrest will provide potential traders with research on leading private companies.

"We see tremendous potential in the secondary direct market, and in speaking with our clients, know that there is great interest in the opportunities this alliance will present," said Bill Kelly, who heads Knight's equity capital markets group.

Secondary markets have soared in popularity recently, with investors looking for a piece of action in private companies like Facebook and Twitter.

SecondMarket Inc is the leading player in the market for private company stock.

Knight Capital's shares closed at $11.31 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.