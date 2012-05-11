UPDATE 1-Knightsbridge profit misses Street; cuts dividend

May 11 Drybulk shipper and tanker operator
Knightsbridge Tankers Ltd posted a lower-than-expected
first-quarter profit on a fall in charter rates, and it cut its
quarterly dividend due to uncertainty over certain charter
payments.
A severe downturn in rates, coupled with a credit squeeze
from banks, has led to a number of non-payment issues in an
industry already battling with overcapacity and falling demand.
The company cut its dividend to 35 cents per share from 50
cents per share. Knightsbridge expects to pay the dividend on or
around June 6.
Hamilton, Bermuda-based Knightsbridge in March said that
Japanese shipping company Sanko Steamship had requested to defer
payments for a capesize vessel.
Knightsbridge posted a profit of 29 cents per share for the
first quarter. Analysts on average had expected 33 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Knightsbridge shares, which have lost 47 percent of their
value in the last year, closed at $11.76 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.