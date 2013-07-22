版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 7月 22日 星期一 20:55 BJT

Knight Vinke says still fears for UBS wealth business

LONDON, July 22 UBS shareholder Knight Vinke Asset Management said possible losses in the Swiss bank's investment banking arm remained a threat to its "very valuable" wealth business, despite posting forecast-beating second quarter profits on Monday.

The U.S. based activist investor, which has called for a break-up of the bank's investment banking and wealth management unit, said it would seek a meeting with the UBS board, after additional talks with fellow investors conclude in the third quarter.

UBS's second-quarter profit beat forecasts even though it agreed to settle a lawsuit with the U.S. housing regulator over the mis-selling of mortgage-backed bonds, boosting shares in Switzerland's largest bank to two-year highs. [ID:nL6N0FS0TV}
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐