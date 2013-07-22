Knight Vinke says still fears for UBS wealth business

LONDON, July 22 UBS shareholder Knight
Vinke Asset Management said possible losses in the Swiss bank's
investment banking arm remained a threat to its "very valuable"
wealth business, despite posting forecast-beating second quarter
profits on Monday.
The U.S. based activist investor, which has called for a
break-up of the bank's investment banking and wealth management
unit, said it would seek a meeting with the UBS board, after
additional talks with fellow investors conclude in the third
quarter.
UBS's second-quarter profit beat forecasts even though it
agreed to settle a lawsuit with the U.S. housing regulator over
the mis-selling of mortgage-backed bonds, boosting shares in
Switzerland's largest bank to two-year highs. [ID:nL6N0FS0TV}