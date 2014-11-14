KNOC says sells Harvest's refining unit at C$97.3 mln to SilverRange

SEOUL Nov 14 Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC), which owns Canada's Harvest Operations Corp, has finalised a sale deal over Harvest's refining subsidiary, North Atlantic Refining Ltd, with SilverRange at C$97.3 million ($85.52 million), South Korea's state-run oil company said in a statement on Friday.

Harvest said in September it had reached an agreement to sell its 100 percent ownership in North Atlantic Refining including the subsidiary's Canadian refining and marketing businesses in Newfoundland to SilverRange Financial Partners LLC (SilverRange) of New York.

(1 US dollar = 1.1378 Canadian dollar)