S.Korea's KNOC says considering selling 'non-core parts' of Harvest

BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Sept 24 State-run Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) is considering selling only "non-core parts" of Harvest Operations Corp, its wholly-owned Canada-based subsidiary, and has received interest in them from a few buyers, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
"We are considering selling only non-core assets of Harvest," KNOC Senior Executive Vice President Joong-hyun Kim told reporters.
South Korean media, citing KNOC chief executive Suh Moon-kyu as telling reporters, had said earlier in September that KNOC plans to sell Harvest Operations.
"Not only Harvest, we are currently re-evaluating all of our overseas assets including Dana and could sell non-core parts of those, not to scale down our size but to reinforce our business, although nothing has been decided," he said, referring to UK-based Dana Petroleum that it acquired in 2010.
KNOC bought the Canadian oil and gas trust Harvest for $1.7 billion in 2009.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has flown its inaugural Guangzhou to Mexico City flight, via Vancouver, the first route operated by a domestic Chinese carrier to the Latin American nation, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.