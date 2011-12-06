UPDATE 1-Korea KNOC to invest $3-4 bln to buy oil assets next year

* Aims for 300,000 bpd by end-2012 vs 215,000-bpd as of
Sept-KNOC
* Investment size to be finalised after talks with govt
* Eyes oil assets not companies
SEOUL, Dec 6 State-run Korea National Oil
Corp (KNOC) aims to invest between $3 billion and $4 billion
next year to acquire overseas oil assets and beef up daily oil
production, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
With the acquisition of oil assets, not an oil company, KNOC
aims to take its daily production to 300,000 barrels by the end
of next year from an estimated 215,000 barrels by September, the
spokesman said.
"We are currently discussing with the government over the
investment budget. Next year's investment will likely be at $3
billion-$4 billion, or similar to this year's size," the KNOC
spokesman told Reuters by phone, without identifying the areas
that the firm is looking at.
But he said KNOC is not interested to take part in Myanmar's
tender offering 18 onshore oil and gas blocks, the Southeast
Asian country's biggest exploration tender in
years.
KNOC earlier this month said that the firm and private South
Korean companies had jointly bought three U.S. oil assets with
combined reserves of 81 million barrels in an effort to beef up
the country's oil production for its use.
The deals include onshore oil-producing assets of Parallel
Petroleum with 68.8 million barrels of reserves that KNOC and
Samsung C&T agreed to buy for $771.5 million, a
statement from KNOC said. It added that KNOC owns 10 percent and
Samsung C&T the remaining 90 percent.
South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude importer and
second-largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyer, wants energy
companies to supply 30 percent of the country's combined oil
and gas imports from projects that are almost all abroad by
2019, up from 9 percent in 2009, as it aims to increase
self-sufficiency.