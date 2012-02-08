版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 9日 星期四 05:47 BJT

Fire at KNOC's Canadian refinery quickly extinguished

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 8 Korea National Oil Corp said there was a fire at its 115,000 barrel per day refinery in Come by Chance, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, but that it caused no injuries and was quickly extinguished.

Gloria Slade, a spokeswoman for the refinery, said in an email that the fire had a minimal impact on operations. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

