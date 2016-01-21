Turkish business magnate Mustafa Koc has died -hospital official

US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors ready for Trump's inauguration
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
ISTANBUL Jan 21 Mustafa Koc, the chairman of Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding and one of the country's most prominent businessmen, has died, an official at the American Hospital in Istanbul said on Thursday.
Koc, who headed a sprawling conglomerate that accounts for close to 10 percent of Turkey's national output, was rushed to hospital after collapsing from a heart attack, officials had said.
* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)