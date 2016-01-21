版本:
Turkish business magnate Mustafa Koc has died -hospital official

ISTANBUL Jan 21 Mustafa Koc, the chairman of Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding and one of the country's most prominent businessmen, has died, an official at the American Hospital in Istanbul said on Thursday.

Koc, who headed a sprawling conglomerate that accounts for close to 10 percent of Turkey's national output, was rushed to hospital after collapsing from a heart attack, officials had said.

(Reporting by Melih Aslan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

