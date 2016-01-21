UPDATE 5-Turkish billionaire businessman Koc dies after heart attack

* Koc family lead Turkey's secular business elite
* Koc businesses account for 10 pct of Turkish output
* Family had at times difficult relations with Erdogan
* Koc's death "saddened him deeply" - Erdogan's office
By Daren Butler and Melih Aslan
ISTANBUL, Jan 21 Mustafa Koc, the 55-year-old
chairman of Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding and one
of the country's most prominent businessmen, died on Thursday
after a heart attack.
Head of the pre-eminent dynasty of Turkey's secular business
elite, Koc has had, at times, an uneasy relationship with the
Islamist-rooted AK Party founded by President Tayyip Erdogan.
Recently there had been signs of reconciliation, however,
and sources from the presidential palace said the two had met on
Wednesday evening, hours before Koc died.
Koc's businesses, which range from energy and automobiles to
banking, account for close to 10 percent of Turkey's national
output and include five of its 10 largest companies.
Erdogan called Koc's father, Rahmi Koc, and his brother, Ali
Koc, to express his condolences, saying the magnate's death had
"saddened him deeply", presidential palace sources said.
Koc collapsed while exercising and received emergency
treatment from a trainer and a guard, the Beykoz state hospital,
where he was first taken, said.
It said his heart was not beating when he arrived and
efforts to resuscitate him began before he was transferred by
helicopter to the American Hospital, a facility run by the Koc
family foundation, in central Istanbul.
"Despite all the efforts of the doctors, we lost Mustafa Koc
as a result of a heart attack which he suffered at home," an
official told reporters outside the American Hospital.
Shares in Koc fell as much as 5 percent after the news of
his death, and were down 2.8 percent by later afternoon, while
the main Istanbul share index was 1.5 percent weaker.
U.S. Ambassador John Bass, writing on his Twitter account,
described Koc's death as "a great loss for Turkey and all his
friends around the world".
TURBULENT RELATIONS
From humble origins in the 1920s, the Koc empire came to
represent the corporate face of Turkey's secular Western-facing
elite, part of society often viewed with suspicion by more
conservative, pious segments of the population including some of
Erdogan's grass-roots supporters.
In 2013, Erdogan expressed anger with Koc's Divan Hotel for
opening its doors to protesters fleeing police during
anti-government protests. The hotel called the actions humane
and said accusations of backing the protests were unfair.
Commenting on the row in a March 2014 interview with
Hurriyet newspaper, Mustafa Koc sought to play down any discord
with political authorities but firmly defended the conglomerate.
"It is not fitting for us to fight with our state. But we
have established our reputation over 90 years and we will not
allow anyone to chew it up," he said.
Subsequently, Erdogan attended an opening ceremony of a
plant run by Koc's oil refiner Tupras in December
2014, in a sign that relations were thawing.
Koc was the grandson of Vehbi Koc, who founded the group in
1926, just three years after the modern secular Turkish Republic
was established out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.
That year, Vehbi Koc had taken over a grocery store from his
father in Ankara and later become the local representative of
foreign companies such as Ford Motor Co and Standard Oil.
In a statement, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford described
Koc as an "outstanding business leader" and a close friend. "His
family and mine have a special relationship that goes back to
Henry Ford and Vehbi Koc. I will miss him personally and
professionally," Ford said.
Koc joined the family business after graduating from George
Washington University in the United States with a business
degree in 1984. In 2015, Forbes magazine ranked him as Turkey's
26th richest man, putting his individual net worth at $1.05
billion. It said his father and two of his aunts are also
billionaires.
Koc Holding companies account for 9 percent of Turkey's
exports and 18 percent of the total market capitalisation of the
Istanbul stock exchange, according to an investor presentation
by the group this month.
Among its companies are oil refiner Tupras,
automotive manufacturer Ford Otosan, car maker Tofas
and appliance maker Arcelik.
Koc had been chairman since 2003.
