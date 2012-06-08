Koch seeks to sell about 50 pct of oil sands unit

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 Koch Industries aims to sell about a half interest in six Canadian oil sands properties it has on the block to help fund development of them, a spokesman for the privately held conglomerate said on Friday.
The company is not saying what it expects to garner in proceeds for the interests, which it said on Thursday it was offering to potential partners, but it will consider "all competencies and capabilities" as it considers bids, spokesman Paul Baltzer said in an email.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.