Kodak judge approves extra payments to employees

* Kodak payments total about $13.5 million
* Payments to go to more than 300 employees
* Trustee objected to plan
April 30 Eastman Kodak received court approval
on Monday from a bankruptcy court judge to spend about $13.5
million to try to keep a few hundred employees from leaving the
company while it is in bankruptcy, a spokesman for the company
confirmed.
The U.S. Trustee, Tracy Hope Davis, who works for the
Department of Justice, had objected to the plan. In court papers
she cited concerns the company had not adequately shown that
none of the participants in the plan could be considered
'insiders' under bankruptcy law.
Kodak said it needed to make the payments to keep employees
from leaving. Employee departures caused significant expenses
and had increased the workload on remaining employees, Kodak
said in court documents.
The plan includes payments to about 119 employees at the
middle manager level and at least 200 other employees, according
to these court documents. Some managers at non-U.S. units could
also receive payments, the documents said.
Kodak filed for bankruptcy in January with plans for a
restructuring that includes selling some non-core businesses and
a large group of patents. It lost ground to competitors over the
years as consumers switched to digital cameras from film.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Allan Gropper approved the
motion during a hearing.
The case is in re: Eastman Kodak Co et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.