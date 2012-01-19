Kodak preparing to name restructuring officer - WSJ

Jan 18 Eastman Kodak Co is
preparing to name a chief restructuring officer as it looks for
ways to raise financing to keep the company in business during
bankruptcy proceedings, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
While the company has not finalized the appointment, Dominic
Di Napoli, a vice chairman at FTI Consulting Inc, which
is helping Kodak with restructuring, is among those being
considered for the role, the report said.
Antonio Perez would continue as Kodak's chief executive, the
Journal said.
Kodak's management and board, which was briefed on Friday
about the company's efforts to secure bankruptcy financing, has
been advised that naming a restructuring chief would make it
easier to attract investors, the report said.
Kodak has been under pressure ever since September when it
drew cash from a credit line, tipping investors off to liquidity
issues.
The company is working on details of a bankruptcy filing
after struggling to sell a portfolio of patents that would help
bolster its cash position, the report said.
It has had talks with possible lenders, including Citigroup
Inc, for about $1 billion in debtor-in-possession
financing that would be used if the company files for bankruptcy
protection, the report said.
On Wednesday Kodak said it has filed a lawsuit against
Samsung Electronics Co, alleging infringement of
certain patents related to Kodak digital imaging technology.