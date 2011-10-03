Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Oct 3 Investors in Eastman Kodak EK.N debt have been talking to law firms and restructuring advisory firms as the company looks at its own strategic options, according to an analyst and a source close to the creditors.
Houlihan Lokey, a well known bankruptcy and restructuring advisory firm, is pitching creditors to represent any sort of ad hoc committee they may form, according to Amer Tiwana, a senior analyst and managing director at CRT Capital Group LLC, a broker-dealer. Houlihan Lokey was not immediately available for comment.
A bankruptcy is not imminent but the company is burning through $600 to $700 million annually in cash excluding any asset sales, according to Tiwana, who specializes in distressed company research. "The management is unlikely to file for bankruptcy until they run out of cash," he said.
In addition, a source close to the creditors said that the bondholders are also taking pitches from law firms to provide advice. Kodak has about $1.5 billion in outstanding debt and last week touched off investor concerns when it drew down on a revolving credit line, saying they would use the money for "general corporate purposes."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.