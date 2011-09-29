UPDATE 2-Investor urges Kodak to sell itself

* Investment Partners tells Kodak to put itself on market
* Kodak shares rise 5 percent
Sept 29 A Eastman Kodak Co EK.N shareholder
has urged its board to sell the company due to worries about
its financial condition, sending the stock up 5 percent.
Investment Partners Asset Management, which owns Kodak
convertible bonds and about 220,000 shares, said on Thursday
it wrote to the company's board to ask it to take immediate
steps toward a sale.
Kodak did not respond to a request for comment.
The shareholder criticized the company's management and
called on large shareholders to push for change. Investment
Partners co-principal Gregg Abella told Reuters his firm was
gaining some support from other investors.
"I've received messages of support from a number of
shareholders, some with large positions," said Abella, who
previously criticized Kodak Chief Executive Antonio Perez.
Shareholder Ken Luskin, who said his company Intrinsic
Value Asset management holds roughly 4.1 million Kodak shares,
also complained about its management.
"I support anything that would remove the current
management from managing these assets if it requires selling
the company or not. Anything is better than what is currently
going on," said Luskin, who added his company had bought the
bulk of its Kodak shares in recent months in the hope it could
cash in on the value of its technology patents.
The public push came days after Kodak shares hit a 38-year
low as investors fled because it drew down a credit line by
$160 million, raising concerns about cash flow generation and
its ability to compete. [ID:nS1E78P17Z]
Kodak shares were up 8 cents, or 5 percent, at $1.63 in
late afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading. By comparison
shares of Kodak, which has not turned a profit since 2007,
hovered at around $90 per share in 1997 before it began its
steady descent.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andre
Grenon)