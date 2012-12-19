版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 21:29 BJT

Bankrupt Eastman Kodak to sell patents for $525 mln

Dec 19 Bankrupt camera maker Eastman Kodak Co agreed to sell its digital imaging patents for about $525 million to a consortium led by Intellectual Ventures and RPX Corporation.

Kodak said a portion of the payment will come from 12 intellectual property licensees organized by Intellectual Ventures and RPX Corporation.

The Kodak bankruptcy case is in Re: Eastman Kodak Co. et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐