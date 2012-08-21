Kodak bondholder asks trustee to probe patent bidding-Bloomberg

BRIEF-Ford Motor files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed
* Ford Motor Co files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kGVZPq) Further company coverage:
Aug 20 A New York hedge fund that owns bonds of bankrupt Eastman Kodak has asked the U.S. Trustee to probe the company's patent auction because it was concerned about the "unusually secretive" bidding process, Bloomberg reported.
Kodak, which filed for bankruptcy in January, began selling 1,100 digital patents in early August and extended the auction last week, citing ongoing discussions with bidders. The company would use the proceeds to pay back investors after borrowing nearly $700 million in bankruptcy financing.
Esopus Creek Value Series Fund LP, holder of Kodak's 9.75 percent senior secured notes, said press reports about two lead bidders, Apple Inc and Google Inc, joining forces led the fund "to be concerned as to the integrity of the bidding process," Bloomberg reported, citing a letter from the fund to Tracy Hope Davis, the U.S. trustee who supervises bankruptcies in the New York region.
Google could not be reached for comment by telephone outside U.S. business hours, while Apple spokesman Steve Dowling did not immediately reply to calls and an email seeking comment.
"The auction procedures were approved by the court. These include confidentiality for all parties, as we are mindful," Kodak spokesman Christopher Veronda said in an email, when asked to comment on Esopus Creek's reported request for a probe into the patent sale.
Esopus Creek and the office of the U.S. trustee could not be immediately reached for comment outside usual business hours.
* 23 hedge funds made $70 million on Friday from Kraft holdings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 17 U.S. President Donald Trump, scrambling to find a new top security aide after firing his first one and being spurned by another candidate, said on Friday he has four people under consideration including acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg.