Kodak gearing up for 'robust' patent sale -sources

* Lazard, Jefferies to lead sale of digital imaging patents
* Likely interest from Intel, Apple, others -sources
* 'Teaser' documents not yet sent out to bidders -sources
* Kodak expected to keep core printing business patents
By Nadia Damouni and Caroline Humer
March 15 Bidders are lining up in earnest
now that Eastman Kodak's patent sale is set to
resume.
After being placed on hold so that the 130-year-old
photography pioneer could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection earlier this year, the auction for more than 1,000 of
Kodak's digital imaging patents is ramping up again, according
to three sources close to the matter.
Investment banks Lazard Ltd and Jefferies & Company
Inc, an adviser to the unsecured creditors committee, are
working together on the patent sale, which they hope will bring
in as much as $2 billion, the sources said.
The banking tandem had previously worked in similar roles
advising bankrupt telecom-equipment maker Nortel Networks Corp
on the sale of about 6,000 patents to an Apple
Inc-led consortium for $4.5 billion.
"We anticipate a robust and lively auction process which
will assist us in achieving our objective of monetizing our
non-core IP assets," a Kodak representative said.
Kodak, the iconic company that invented the hand-held
camera, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Jan. 19.
The company, which holds 10,000 patents, will focus a
significant part of its restructuring on finding a buyer for the
1,155 U.S. patents within its Digital Capture and Kodak imaging
Systems & Services portfolios. The portfolios also include more
than 500 foreign patents.
Kodak, based in Rochester, New York, is expected to retain
the patents associated with its core printing business, two
sources said.
A number of global competitors are likely to emerge as
interested parties - some of which are embroiled in patent
litigation with Kodak - with Intel Corp, Samsung
, Apple and Fujifilm among a list of
possible buyers, two sources close to the situation said.
The auction will follow the terms specified under Kodak's
$950 million debtor-in-possession, or DIP, financing loan. That
loan says that a motion has to be filed with the courts
regarding the sale of the patents by June 30, 2012.
Kodak obtained its 18-month DIP loan from Citigroup Inc
in February to continue operations while it went through
the bankruptcy process.
"Consistent with the terms of our DIP agreement, we expect
to file bidding procedures by June 30, 2012," the Kodak
representative said.
Kodak has yet to send out a "teaser" document containing
basic financial information to prospective suitors, two sources
said. The auction process is expected to follow a bankruptcy
court-administered sale known as a 363 deal, which involves a
"stalking horse" bid in which a buyer agrees to make a bid for
most of the assets, setting the floor price for the process, two
sources said.
In the Nortel auction, it had received court approvals for a
"stalking horse" bid made by a unit of Google Inc for
its portfolio of technology patents valued at $900 million.
After three months and several bidding rounds, Apple and its
consortium, which included Microsoft Corp and Research
in Motion Ltd, made a whopping $4.5 billion bid.
Earlier this month, Kodak agreed to sell its online photo
services business to Shutterfly Inc for $23.8 million.
Kodak will seek bankruptcy court approval of the sale and
auction procedures of that business by late March.
A U.S. bankruptcy judge told Apple last week that it cannot
pursue patent infringement claims against Kodak now that the
latter is in bankruptcy. The infringement claims
center on a Kodak patent that lets consumers preview digital
photographs on LCD screens.
Kodak had accused Apple of trying to slow the patent sale
process.