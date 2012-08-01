U.S. bankruptcy judge lets Kodak sell key patent

NEW YORK Aug 1 Eastman Kodak Co can
proceed with the sale of a key digital imaging patent, a
bankruptcy judge ruled on Wednesday, saying that Apple Inc
waited too long to raise a claim of infringement.
Judge Allan Gropper in Manhattan approved the sale of the
'218 patent, which Kodak considers one of the most important of
the more than 1,100 patents it hopes to sell this month.
The judge also cleared the way for Kodak to sell a second
patent Apple had disputed, known as the '335 patent. He said it
was premature to give Kodak the right to sell several other
patents, saying he needed more information to decide the
companies' respective rights.
Apple had said it had rights in the '218 and '335 patents
because of work it had done with Kodak in the 1990s. FlashPoint
Technology Inc, an Apple spin-off, was part of the lawsuit.
An auction to sell hundreds of Kodak patents, which have
been sorted into two groups, is scheduled for Aug. 8. Bids were
due on July 30.
Kodak is selling the patents to raise money for creditors
that provided bankruptcy financing.
Apple tried last week to transfer the patent dispute out of
bankruptcy court, which could have complicated the planned sale,
but it was sent back to Gropper.
The patents include technology that helps camera owners
preview photographs on LCD screens and are part of a group of
700 patents. Patents in the other group of 400 have also been
the subject of lawsuits by Apple and Research in Motion Ltd
.
Kodak lost an appeal before the U.S. International Trade
Commission earlier this month related to those suits, which
could be a negative for the auction.