CORRECTED-Kodak revenue falls 18 pct on lower motion picture film sales

(Corrects paragraph 3 to show that sales at graphics,
entertainment and commercial business fell 12 pct to $396 mln,
not 47 pct to $519 mln)
March 19 Eastman Kodak Co, the once
mighty photography pioneer that emerged from bankruptcy
protection in September, reported an 18 percent fall in
quarterly revenue, partly due to a decline in its motion picture
film business.
The company said revenue fell to $607 million in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31 from $739 million, a year earlier.
Sales at its graphics, entertainment and commercial films
business fell 12 percent to $396 million.
Net loss narrowed to $63 million from $402 million.
The company's shares closed at $27.60 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)