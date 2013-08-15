UPDATE 1-Kodak shareholders won't get voice, creditors back Chapter 11 exit

* Judge fears loss of financing if shareholders get say
* Aug. 20 hearing to approve bankruptcy plan
* Kodak to focus on commercial imaging
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 15 A federal bankruptcy judge
rejected a bid by Eastman Kodak Co shareholders to
set up a committee to represent their interests, and the company
won the backing of creditors for its reorganization plan as it
prepares to seek court approval next Tuesday to emerge from
Chapter 11.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Allan Gropper in Manhattan on Thursday
said there was no evidence that Kodak or its creditors were
"hiding value" from shareholders, who under the proposed
reorganization would lose their investments.
He also said the costs of setting up an official shareholder
committee, which like Kodak's committee of unsecured creditors
would have negotiating powers, are "unreasonable" in light of
the possible benefits.
Appointing a committee "would delay the possibility of any
distribution and possibly result in the loss of the debtors'
exit and reorganization financing, to the detriment of Kodak's
thousands of creditors," Gropper wrote.
The Rochester, New York-based company filed for protection
from creditors in January 2012 amid high pension costs, and
after being too slow to embrace digital technology.
In a court filing late Thursday afternoon, Kodak said all
classes of eligible creditors voted in favor of its Chapter 11
plan. This included support from creditors holding 77.9 percent
of the general unsecured claims that were counted.
Kodak has said it hopes to leave bankruptcy by the end of
September. "Our creditors have clearly told us we have the right
strategy," Chief Executive Antonio Perez said in a statement.
Wayne Greenwald, a lawyer for the objecting shareholders,
said in a phone interview: "I have no doubt that the members of
the ad hoc committee are disappointed." He said no decision
about an appeal has been made.
The U.S. Trustee opposed creating a shareholder committee,
but has also made objections to Kodak's proposed reorganization
plan. Gropper will hold an Aug. 20 hearing to consider approving
the plan.
'HEARTFELT' LETTERS
Upon emerging from Chapter 11, Kodak plans to focus on
commercial imaging, after having sold its digital imaging patent
portfolio for $527 million and its personalized imaging and
document imaging businesses for $650 million.
Its bankruptcy capped a protracted plunge for the company
founded in 1880 by high school dropout George Eastman, who
invented the hand-held camera and rolled photographic film.
Kodak's market value had topped $31 billion in the mid-1990s.
At a June 25 hearing, Gropper expressed sympathy for Kodak
shareholders, and said he had received "heartfelt" letters from
some of them.
But he noted that even unsecured creditors, who under
bankruptcy law are entitled to recover before shareholders, may
receive only 4 to 5 cents on the dollar.
Some shareholders "are apparently convinced that it cannot
be possible that the company in which they invested has fallen
so far," he wrote.
"However, (Kodak's) creditors, who include employees who may
have lost their jobs, retirees who worked for Kodak for their
entire careers, and small suppliers who may have been dependent
on Kodak for their business, will also suffer great losses," he
wrote. "These creditors did not take an investment risk when
they contracted with Kodak, and under the bankruptcy code they
are entitled to recover before the shareholders."
The case is In re: Eastman Kodak Co et al, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-10202.