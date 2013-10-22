Kodiak Oil's third-quarter average sales volumes jump 54 percent

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
Oct 22 Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp, which primarily drills for oil in North Dakota's Bakken shale formation, said on Tuesday its third-quarter average daily sales volumes rose 54 percent from the second quarter.
The company reported average daily third-quarter sales volume of 35,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
For the year, Kodiak said it expects average daily production of 30,000 boe/d and to be producing about 42,000 boe/d at the end of December.
Kodiak said it completed 29 gross wells during the quarter.
The company, the eighth-largest operator in the Bakken, is set to post quarterly results on Oct. 31.
North Dakota has experienced a surge in output after tapping into the giant Bakken shale formation, which straddles the U.S. and Canadian border, turning the region into the second-largest oil producing state in the United States.
Kodiak's largest shareholders include hedge funds Paulson & Co and Citadel Investment Group LLC.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
* CEO Jeffery Yabuki's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.2 million versus $10.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's benchmark stock index ended barely lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety helped gold miners and shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it was discussing a merger of rail operations with Siemens.