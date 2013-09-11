CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Kodiak Oil net daily production up 7 percent from July -CEO interview

(Corrects CEO statement to show 50,000 boe/d is gross, not net,
production and fixes comparison with July 23 figure)
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp's
net daily production has risen 7 percent since July to
36,454 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the CEO of the Bakken
shale fields operator said in an interview.
Gross production, which includes production from wells
Kodiak does not operate but has a stake in, has risen to "just
shy" of 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), CEO
Lynn Peterson said on Wednesday.
The company, the eighth-largest operator in North Dakota's
Bakken shale fields, is spending about $950 million this year to
drill 100 new wells.
Its net production has followed suit, rising from 34,000
boe/d as reported during a July 23 update to 36,454 boe/d.
The company bought 42,000 acres on Bakken acreage from
privately held Liberty Resources in June.
North Dakota has experienced a surge in output after tapping
into the giant Bakken shale formation which straddles the U.S.
and Canadian border, turning the region into the second-largest
oil producing state in the United States.
Kodiak's largest shareholders include hedge funds Paulson &
Co and Citadel Investment Group LLC.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)