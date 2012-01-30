UPDATE 1-Kodiak sees five-fold jump in Q4 sales volume

Jan 30 Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp said
it faced mechanical issues at some of its wells in the fourth
quarter, but the oil and gas explorer forecast a five-fold
increase in sales volumes for the quarter.
The oil and gas producer, which has assets in the Williston
Basin of North Dakota, expects sales volumes of 7,195 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for the quarter, compared with
1,783 boe/d, last year.
Kodiak suffered mechanical issues with liners at six
separate wells delaying production from the wells to the first
half of 2012, the company said in a statement.
Production from these wells was earlier expected to start by
the fourth quarter of 2011.
Kodiak, which outlined capital expenditure of about $585
million for the year, said it is producing about 15,000 boe per
day as it exits January.
Shares of the company closed at $9.04 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.