UPDATE 1-Kodiak sees five-fold jump in Q4 sales volume

Jan 30 Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp said it faced mechanical issues at some of its wells in the fourth quarter, but the oil and gas explorer forecast a five-fold increase in sales volumes for the quarter.

The oil and gas producer, which has assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota, expects sales volumes of 7,195 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for the quarter, compared with 1,783 boe/d, last year.

Kodiak suffered mechanical issues with liners at six separate wells delaying production from the wells to the first half of 2012, the company said in a statement.

Production from these wells was earlier expected to start by the fourth quarter of 2011.

Kodiak, which outlined capital expenditure of about $585 million for the year, said it is producing about 15,000 boe per day as it exits January.

Shares of the company closed at $9.04 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.