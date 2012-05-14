New Issue-Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp adds $150 mln notes

May 14 Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp. on Monday
added $150 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million.
RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo, and Credit Suisse were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: KODIAK OIL & GAS CORP.
AMT $150 MLN COUPON 8.125 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2019
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 104 FIRST PAY 06/01/2012
MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 7.234 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/17/2012
S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS