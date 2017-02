Oct 27 Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOFL.MX) (KOF.N), the biggest coke bottler in Latin America, said on THursday third-quarter profit rose 7 percent.

The company, a joint venture between Mexico's FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX) (FMX.N) and Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), reported a profit of 2.278 billion pesos ($164 million) compared to 2.126 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos at end Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)