UPDATE 1-Mexico's Coke Femsa posts 4th-qtr profit increase

* Q4 profit 3.208 bln pesos vs 3.022 bln pesos yr ago
* Revenue up 29 pct
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 The world's largest
coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa, posted a 6 percent rise
in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, helped by a jump in sales
that was slightly offset by higher costs.
The company, a joint venture between Mexico's Femsa
and Coca-Cola Co, reported a profit of 3.208
billion pesos ($229.6 million), compared with 3.022 billion
pesos a year earlier.
Coke Femsa said it spent more on marketing and it also faced
higher labor costs in Argentina and Venezuela compared with the
year-earlier quarter.
Revenue rose 29 percent to 36.187 billion pesos, from 27.992
billion pesos in the same quarter last year.
The company went on an acquisition spree last year and its
purchase of smaller bottlers Grupo Tampico and Grupo CIMSA
helped boost sales.
Coke Femsa shares closed down 0.36 percent at 129.99 pesos.