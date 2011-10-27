UPDATE 4-Coca-Cola Femsa profit falls short of expectations

* Q3 profit 2.278 bln pesos vs 2.126 bln year earlier

* Lower-than-expected earnings hit by rising costs

* Revenue rises 18 pct (Adds comments from call with analysts, updates share price)

Oct 27 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa (KOFL.MX) (KOF.N), the biggest Coke bottler in Latin America, reported a lower-than-expected third-quarter profit as higher costs for materials and financial items overshadowed a revenue increase.

The company, a joint venture between Mexico's Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX) (FMX.N) and Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), reported a profit of 2.278 billion pesos (US$164 million) in the July-September quarter, up from 2.126 billion pesos a year earlier.

A Reuters survey of five analysts had produced an average forecast for a profit of 2.652 billion pesos in the quarter.

The company said it had paid more for plastics and sweeteners in the quarter and, on a call with analysts, Chief Executive Carlos Salazar said he expected sweetener costs to remain high into next year.

Coke Femsa has been raising the prices of its drinks to offset costs and competitors have been doing the same, Salazar said.

Separately, the company reported higher costs from employee profit-sharing agreements and a loss from the sale of certain fixed assets. It did not give further details.

Revenue rose 18 percent to 30.332 billion pesos from 25.676 billion, in part because of a double-digit percentage increase in sales of drinks such as juices. Bottled water sales dropped 1 percent, but sparkling drink sales increased 6 percent.

Coca-Cola Femsa shares closed up 1.69 percent at 124.74 pesos in local trading on Thursday.

ACQUISITIONS

The bottler has been on a buying spree.

Earlier this month it completed its acquisition of smaller Mexican rival Tampico. [ID:nN1E79A0A6]

Last month, it said it would buy another family-owned Mexican bottler, Grupo Cimsa. That deal should close before the end of the year, the company said. [ID:nS1E78I232]

"These transactions will greatly contribute to our business going forward and consolidate our leadership in the Mexican market," Salazar said in a statement.

Coke Femsa produces and sells Coke and other drinks in Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Argentina. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos at end-Sept) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Dave Zimmerman and Lisa Von Ahn)