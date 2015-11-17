CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Kohl's appoints Walgreens marketing head COO

(Corrects CEO's age to 63 from 62 in paragraph 6)
Nov 17 Department store operator Kohl's Corp
appointed Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Chief
Marketing Officer Sona Chawla to the newly created position of
chief operating officer.
Chawla is a potential candidate to succeed Chief Executive
Kevin Mansell, Kohl's said on Tuesday.
As COO, Chawla will oversee store operations, supply chain
network, information and digital technology, and the company's
e-commerce strategy.
Kohl's said in June it was looking for a COO.
Michelle Gass, who was appointed chief merchandising and
customer officer in June, is another potential candidate for the
CEO position, Kohl's has said.
Mansell, 63, has been with Kohl's for 33 years and he has
led the company since 2008.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Kirti Pandey)