Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
Sept 17 Department store operator Kohl's Corp said it is hiring more than 67,000 workers for the holiday selling season, about 34 percent more than what it recruited last season.
Kohl's will add an average 50 workers per store by mid-November. The company will also hire about 9300 employees at its distribution centers to fulfill orders placed on Kohls.com and to oversee stocking at nearly 1,163 stores.
Kohl's will also hire about 670 employees for its credit operations, who will also assist with online orders.
The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer had hired about 50,000 seasonal employees for the 2013 holiday season.
Retailers make nearly a third of their annual sales and generate nearly 40 percent of their profits during the selling season that starts a day after Thanksgiving and goes on until early January.
Package delivery companies United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp said they would more than double seasonal hiring to handle an anticipated spike in shipping due to the continued rise of online shopping in the United States.
Kohl's shares rose as much as 1 percent to a nearly 7-year high of $61.75 in morning trading. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock has risen about 8 percent this year. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
