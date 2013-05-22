Kohl's names Starbucks' Gass chief customer officer

May 22 Kohl's Corp said on Wednesday
that Michelle Gass, who was instrumental in Starbucks Corp's
U.S. turnaround several years ago, will join the
department store in the new position of chief customer officer.
Gass, who will join Kohl's on June 17, had just been named
to a new role at Starbucks earlier this month, where she was set
to work directly with Chairman and Chief Executive Howard
Schultz. Gass spent more than 16 years with Starbucks and was
most recently president for Starbucks Europe, Middle East and
Africa.
At Kohl's, Gass will oversee areas such as marketing and
e-commerce and will report directly to Chairman and CEO Kevin
Mansell.
Gass is known for having led many big initiatives at
Starbucks, including the development of Frappuccino blended
drinks. Before she joined Starbucks, Gass worked in marketing
and new product development with Procter & Gamble Co.