UPDATE 4-Kohl's sales, profit outlook upbeat

* Q2 EPS $1.09 vs Street view $1.08

* Sees FY 2011 EPS $4.45-$4.60 vs Street view $4.40

* Sees Q3 comparable sales up 2-4 pct

Shares rise 8.6 percent; JC Penney and Macy's also up

By Phil Wahba

NEW YORK, Aug 11 Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) raised its full-year profit forecast, saying its portfolio of merchandise that only it sells has protected its gross margin, and the retailer forecast further sales gains, sending its shares up nearly 9 percent late Thursday morning.

The department store chain expects same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, to rise 2 percent to 4 percent in the current quarter.

Kohl's, with customers who are middle class but typically less affluent than those of rival Macy's Inc (M.N), said gross margins have been lifted, despite rising cotton costs, by its efforts to offer shoppers items they can't find elsewhere, particularly its celebrity clothing lines.

That merchandise, along with an "aggressive" marketing campaign planned for the fall, are designed to help Kohl's win market share from rivals even as shoppers threaten to pull back, Kohl's Chief Executive Kevin Mansell told Reuters.

"There isn't anything happening in the world that's going to make our consumer feel any better- if anything, they're going to feel worse," he said.

The company's roster of exclusives includes Simply Vera Wang and will be expanded next month to include lines by performers Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.

In recent years, Kohl's and its competitors have been in a race to offer more exclusive merchandise to differentiate themselves and gain more ability to price those items as they see fit. About half of Kohl's sales now come from those lines.

Kohl's, which operates nearly 1,100 department stores, raised its full-year earnings per share forecast for fiscal 2011 by 20 cents, to a range of $4.45 to $4.60, above analysts' average forecast of $4.40.

Second-quarter profit rose 16.5 percent to $303 million, or $1.09 a share, from $260 million, or 84 cents a share, a year earlier. That beat the $1.08 a share Wall Street analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

As previously reported, sales in the quarter were up 3.6 percent to $4.2 billion and same-store sales rose 1.9 percent.

On Wednesday, Macy's and Polo Ralph Lauren (RL.N) also raised their sales outlooks. [ID:nN1E77906X]

Kohl's shares rose $3.80, or 8.6 percent, to $48.09 in late morning trading. Shares of rival J.C. Penney Co, (JCP.N) which reports results on Friday, were up 6.4 percent. Macy's rose 4.5 percent.

RESILIENT MARGINS

Kohl's forecast gross margin would hold steady in the current quarter, suggesting it has been able to pass on higher cotton costs to shoppers.

"The gross margin forecast is a good indicator of how their consumer is accepting price increases," said Walter Stackow, a portfolio manager with asset manager Manning & Napier.

Stackow said the current market turmoil could eventually hurt sales if it lasts, but said shoppers will get some relief from lower gas prices.

Kohl's expects gross margin in the current quarter to range from up 0.1 percentage point to down 0.1 percentage point.

Mansell said in an earlier press release that profits were helped by a credit card deal with Capital One (COF.N)as bad debt expenses have fallen significantly compared to last year.

Kohl's is planning to buy back at least $500 million worth of shares in the current quarter.

The company also said it would restate its 2010 results, as well as those for its first two quarters of the current fiscal year, by September 13 and re-categorize rent expense for some of its leases as depreciation and interest expense instead.

Last week, the company disclosed it had identified some errors in how it accounted for those store leases. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman and John Wallace)