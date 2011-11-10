UPDATE 3-Kohl's expects gains despite tough holiday season

* Q3 EPS 80 cents vs Street view 79 cents
* Now sees FY EPS $4.41-$4.52 vs Street view $4.44
* Sees Q4 same-store sales up 2-4 pct
* Holiday season will be more competitive - CEO
* Shares up 3 pct
By Phil Wahba
Nov 10 Department store chain Kohl's Corp
(KSS.N) said it expects its sales to continue rising over the
holiday season despite intense competition.
The company on Thursday forecast that sales at its stores
open at least a year would rise 2 percent to 4 percent in the
current holiday quarter, following a 2.1 percent rise in the
third quarter. It also raised its full-year profit forecast.
Kohl's shares rose 3 percent.
Chief Executive Kevin Mansell said the fight for sales in
the holiday season will be intense, given waning confidence
among shoppers, and Kohl's will try to woo consumers with a
stepped-up ad campaign.
"There's not enough to go around," Mansell told Reuters.
"The optimism that was building has started to flatten."
After weak August sales, Kohl's same-store sales beat Wall
Street expectations in September and October, helped by
exclusive merchandise, including new fashion lines by
entertainers Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.
"They're expressing optimism their same-store sales can
continue their momentum," said Edward Jones analyst Matt
Arnold.
Any retailer's gains seem to be coming at another's
expense. During the third quarter, same-store sales at Kohl's
biggest rival, J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N), fell 1.6 percent.
Kohl's gross margin, a measure of the profitability of
goods sold, edged up slightly during the third quarter -- in
contrast to rival Macy's -- helped by the push to sell
exclusive merchandise and give customers a reason to shop at
Kohl's.
About half of Kohl's sales come from its private or
exclusive brands, up from a quarter in 2004.
That has given the company more power to set the prices it
wants and has helped mitigate the pressure on profits from
higher cotton and other production costs.
During the third quarter, which ended on Oct. 29, the
average price of an item sold at Kohl's rose 9 percent, thanks
largely to exclusive merchandise, Mansell said.
Kohl's expects gross margin to be steady in the current
quarter, up or down 0.1 percentage point compared with a year
earlier.
Macy's Inc (M.N) reported a bigger-than-expected drop in
gross margin on Wednesday, sending its shares down.
[ID:nN1E7A80II]
But Macy's gave a rosier holiday sales forecast, expecting
same-store sales to rise between 4 percent and 4.5 percent.
Kohl's and Macy's recently announced their earliest ever store
openings on Black Friday, the day after U.S. Thanksgiving that
traditionally kicks off the holiday shopping season.
Kohl's third-quarter profit rose 19.9 percent to $211
million, or 80 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates
by a penny.
Kohl's, which operates more than 1,100 department stores
and caters to middle-class shoppers, now expects full-year
earnings of $4.41 to $4.52 per share, up from an earlier
forecast of $4.34 to $4.49.
That compares with the analysts' average forecast of $4.44
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
