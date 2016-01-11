Kohl's exploring taking itself private -WSJ

NEW YORK Jan 10 Beleaguered department store
Kohl's Corp is said to be debating whether to take
itself private, according to a source cited by the Wall Street
Journal on Sunday.
Kohl's stock is down 40 percent from its peak of $79.60 set
on April 6, and its market value of $9 billion is roughly half
of expected annual sales for this fiscal year.
The Wisconsin-based chain, which has about 1,200 stores
nationwide, is also debating hiring an investment bank for
counsel on other options, including selling to a private equity
firm.
The publication said Kohl's board was expected to discuss
the options in more detail this week.
