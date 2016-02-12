版本:
Department store operator Kohl's eliminates 3 senior positions

Feb 12 Department store chain operator Kohl's Corp said it was eliminating three senior positions, including chief digital officer, to create a more "nimble organization".

The other positions being eliminated are senior vice president of store environment and development, and senior vice president of communications and public relations, Kohl's said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

