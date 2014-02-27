Kohl's expects modest sales gains in new fiscal year

BRIEF-Viacom Inc announces launch of Global Product Development Group
Feb 27 Kohl's Corp said on Thursday that it expected modest sales gains in its new fiscal year and reported a lower fourth-quarter profit, hurt by markdowns during the holiday season and higher shipping costs in its e-commerce business.
Kohl's forecast comparable sales, which include those online and at stores open at least a year, to range between unchanged and up 2 percent this year, with earnings of $4.05 to $4.45 per share.
The department store chain reported a profit of $334 million, or $1.56 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, down from $378 million, or $1.66 a share, a year earlier.
April 25 Tensions between Elliott Management and specialty metals maker Arconic Inc escalated on Tuesday, as the hedge fund spurned a truce offered by the company and urged shareholders to elect all four of its director nominees.
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders "will vote with their wallets" on the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and slate of board nominees.