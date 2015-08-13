Kohl's same-store sales miss on delayed back-to-school shopping

Aug 13 Department store operator Kohl's Corp
reported lower-than-expected same-store sales for the
second quarter as a shift in tax-free holidays to August delayed
back-to-school shopping.
Same-store sales rose only 0.1 percent, below the 1.7
percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm
Consensus Metrix.
The company's net income fell to $130 million, or 66 cents
per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 from $232 million,
or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.
The company incurred a loss of about $170 million as it
refinanced debt.
U.S. states offer a three-day sales tax holiday on
back-to-school purchases. The holiday has shifted to August from
July in most states this year.
