UPDATE 1-Kohl's sales beat estimates on strong back-to-school season

Nov 12 Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly net sales, helped by strong back-to-school sales, sending the company's shares up 11 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

Kohl's same-store sales rose 1 percent in the third quarter, in line with the average estimate of analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

A surprise drop in comparable sales in the quarter at rival Macy's Inc had set alarm bells ringing in the department store industry and hit shares of Kohl's, Nordstrom Inc and J.C. Penney Co Inc on Wednesday.

Kohl's net income fell to $120 million, or 63 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $142 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 75 cents per share.

Net sales rose 1.2 percent to $4.43 billion.

