UPDATE 1-Kohl's cuts 2015 profit forecast

BRIEF-BB&T says Q4 earnings per share $0.72
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
(Adds details, shares)
Feb 4 Department store chain Kohl's Corp cut its full-year earnings forecast due to weak sales in the holiday quarter.
The company's shares were down 15.5 percent to $42.40 in premarket trading on Thursday.
Kohl's said it expects 2015 earnings to be $3.95-$4.00 per share, excluding losses from debt repayment. Kohl's had earlier expected earnings to be at the low end of $4.40-$4.60 per share.
The company said sales were lower than it had anticipated in the fourth quarter and were "very volatile", due to a slow start in November and weak demand for winter products in January.
Kohl's is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 A decision by Amazon and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.