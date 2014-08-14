Department store chain Kohl's sales fall 1.1 pct

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 14 Department store chain Kohl's Corp reported a 1.1 percent decline in quarterly sales, largely due to lower traffic at its stores.
The company's net sales fell to $4.24 billion in the second quarter from $4.29 billion a year earlier.
Comparable-store sales fell 1.3 percent.
Net income rose marginally to $232 million, or $1.13 per share, for the quarter ended August 2, from $231 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.