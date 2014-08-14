版本:
Department store chain Kohl's sales fall 1.1 pct

Aug 14 Department store chain Kohl's Corp reported a 1.1 percent decline in quarterly sales, largely due to lower traffic at its stores.

The company's net sales fell to $4.24 billion in the second quarter from $4.29 billion a year earlier.

Comparable-store sales fell 1.3 percent.

Net income rose marginally to $232 million, or $1.13 per share, for the quarter ended August 2, from $231 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
