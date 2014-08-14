UPDATE 1-Kohl's profit beats estimates as costs fall

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
(Adds details, analysts estimate, shares)
Aug 14 Department store chain Kohl's Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as costs fell, sending its shares up 3.4 percent in premarket trading.
The company said selling, general and administrative costs fell about 2 percent to $981 million in the second quarter. Cost of goods sold fell 1 percent.
Kohl's, which caters to price-sensitive middle-class shoppers and competes with Macy's Inc, J.C. Penney Co Inc and Nordstrom Inc, said net sales fell 1.1 percent to $4.24 billion.
Comparable-store sales fell 1.3 percent as growth in July failed to offset weak sales in May and June.
Analysts on average had expected a decline of 0.6 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Bigger rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday cut its full-year profit forecast, citing higher employee healthcare costs and increased investment in its online business.
Macy's cut its full-year same-store sales forecast on Wednesday.
Kohl's net income rose marginally to $232 million, or $1.13 per share, for the quarter ended August 2, from $231 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.
Kohl's shares closed at $55.11 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.