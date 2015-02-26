Department store operator Kohl's profit rises 10.5 pct

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
Feb 26 Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported a 10.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of apparel and accessories in the holiday shopping season.
The company's net income rose to $369 million, or $1.83 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $334 million, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 4 percent to $6.34 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says on May 8, 2017, entered into amendment to Credit Agreement
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.