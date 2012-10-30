Komatsu: China market slow, no impact from anti-Japan sentiment

TOKYO Oct 30 A Komatsu Ltd executive
said the overall market in China for construction equipment has
cooled, and the excavator maker has seen little impact on sales
from anti-Japanese sentiment.
Komatsu, which competes with bigger rival Caterpillar Inc
, expects demand for construction and mining equipment in
China to fall by around 40 percent in October-December from a
year earlier, Chief Financial Officer Mikio Fujitsuka told a
news conference on Tuesday.
Demand in January-March could at best be level with the
year-earlier period and at worst could fall by 20 percent, he
said.
Relations between Japan and China nosedived after the
Japanese government bought disputed islands in the East China
Sea from a private Japanese owner in September, triggering
violent protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products
across China.