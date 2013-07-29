UPDATE 1-Japan equipment makers see China construction recovery

* Komatsu says China March-June construction equipment
By Nobuhiro Kubo and Kentaro Sugiyama
TOKYO, July 29 Construction work in China is
rapidly picking up even as the economy slows, with the world's
second largest manufacturer of heavy equipment Komatsu Ltd
saying on Monday it expects the worst to be over for
the sector.
China's economic weakness, where growth has eased in nine of
the last 10 quarters, has stoked worries about the outlook for
the domestic construction sector, the global mining sector and
the companies that feed the two industries.
Japan-based Komatsu, however, said the Chinese market was
recovering faster than expected as the government speeds up
building permits for rural areas, matching the upbeat view held
by its rival, the world's biggest manufacturer of earth-moving
equipment, Caterpillar Inc.
"China's market has improved from what we saw at the start
of the fiscal year (in April)," Komatsu Chief Financial Officer
Mikio Fujitsuka said after the company announced first-quarter
earnings. "We're past the worst."
Komatsu said demand for construction equipment in China grew
10 percent on a unit volume base during the April-June period,
exceeding its initial estimate of 3 to 8 percent growth.
Caterpillar, which announced its earnings last week, also
said its sales in China, excluding acquisitions, were up 20
percent year-on-year in its second quarter, driven by demand for
construction equipment and power system products.
"It feels like demand has bottomed out," Komatsu's Senior
Executive Officer Akira Sugiki told an earnings briefing. "This
indicates a substantial increase in government approvals for
construction and there's a possibility of further upside ahead."
WORST IS OVER
Analysts say the Chinese government's policy to accelerate
urbanisation will continue to drive long-term demand for
construction equipment, as will its requirements for massive
infrastructure investments.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, Japan's
second-largest construction machinery maker, also said it
expected a rebound in Chinese demand, citing
higher-than-expected sales of hydraulic excavators.
"We had been conservative in our view on mid-sized and large
excavators but the result was above what we were looking at,"
Senior Vice President Hiroshi Tokushige told an earnings
briefing, referring to the Chinese market.
Hitachi Construction, which also reported first-quarter
earnings on Monday, kept its full-year operating profit forecast
unchanged at 83 billion yen, a gain of 61 percent from the
previous year.
Komatsu also maintained its profit forecast for the year to
next March at 305 billion yen, a rebound of 44 percent.
Komatsu said its overall earnings remained pressured by a
drop in commodity prices that has cut demand from Indonesian and
Australian coal miners, but this was cushioned by strength in
its home market of Japan and North America.
China now accounts for just 8 percent of Komatsu's revenue
from about one-quarter three years ago, with Japan and North
America contributing 17 percent each.